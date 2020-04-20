Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Tecan Group AG (OtherTCHBF) and Alcon (ALC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Tecan Group AG (TCHBF) and Alcon (ALC).

Tecan Group AG (TCHBF)

Kepler Capital analyst Maja Pataki maintained a Hold rating on Tecan Group AG on April 17 and set a price target of CHF309.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $305.00, close to its 52-week high of $320.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Pataki is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -12.1% and a 25.0% success rate. Pataki covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Qiagen, and Alcon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tecan Group AG with a $285.47 average price target.

Alcon (ALC)

Kepler Capital analyst Oliver Reinberg maintained a Sell rating on Alcon on April 17 and set a price target of CHF50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.13.

Reinberg has an average return of 6.1% when recommending Alcon.

According to TipRanks.com, Reinberg is ranked #5749 out of 6481 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alcon with a $59.51 average price target.

