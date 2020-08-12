Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) and Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) and Shockwave Medical (SWAV) with bullish sentiments.

TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Buy rating on TCR2 Therapeutics today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 47.5% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Mersana Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.50, an 80.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

Piper Sandler analyst Adam Maeder maintained a Buy rating on Shockwave Medical today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.37, close to its 52-week high of $53.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Maeder is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 70.6% success rate. Maeder covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shockwave Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.00, representing a 9.5% upside. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

