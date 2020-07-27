Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) and Moderna (MRNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) and Moderna (MRNA) with bullish sentiments.

TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on TCR2 Therapeutics today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 56.5% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TCR2 Therapeutics with a $34.00 average price target.

Moderna (MRNA)

Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter maintained a Buy rating on Moderna today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Richter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 62.1% success rate. Richter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Moderna has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.67, a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

