Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) and Immunocore Holdings (IMCR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) and Immunocore Holdings (IMCR) with bullish sentiments.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Petrone from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 53.6% success rate. Petrone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Edwards Lifesciences, and ADMA Biologics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals with a $43.75 average price target, a 52.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Immunocore Holdings (IMCR)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Yee from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Immunocore Holdings, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 47.7% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immunocore Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.