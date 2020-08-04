Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO), Aravive (ARAV) and Neurocrine (NBIX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO), Aravive (ARAV) and Neurocrine (NBIX) with bullish sentiments.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 53.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Protalix Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries with a $82.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aravive (ARAV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Aravive today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 54.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aravive with a $26.00 average price target.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Neurocrine today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 43.5% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neurocrine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $138.38, a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.