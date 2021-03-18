Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM), Synlogic (SYBX) and Intersect ENT (XENT)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM), Synlogic (SYBX) and Intersect ENT (XENT).

Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Buy rating to Tandem Diabetes Care today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $84.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 56.7% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tandem Diabetes Care is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $131.17, implying a 52.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $132.00 price target.

Synlogic (SYBX)

In a report released today, Lina Kaminski from JonesTrading initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Synlogic and a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaminski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 50.0% success rate. Kaminski covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Dyne Therapeutics, and Krystal Biotech.

Synlogic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

Intersect ENT (XENT)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Hold rating on Intersect ENT today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 56.1% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Intersect ENT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.25, representing a 29.8% upside. In a report issued on March 9, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

