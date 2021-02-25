Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM), SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) and G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM), SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) and G1 Therapeutics (GTHX).

Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Buy rating to Tandem Diabetes Care today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $91.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 58.1% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Integra Lifesciences, and Boston Scientific.

Tandem Diabetes Care has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.50.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $85.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 56.6% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $94.50, a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.14.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.9% and a 62.4% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for G1 Therapeutics with a $55.60 average price target, representing a 120.0% upside. In a report issued on February 16, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

