Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) with bullish sentiments.

Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Tandem Diabetes Care, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $119.64, close to its 52-week high of $123.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 50.1% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Tandem Diabetes Care has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $123.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.42, close to its 52-week high of $41.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 44.0% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Arvinas Holding Company, and Alpine Immune Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics with a $44.50 average price target, representing an 11.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

