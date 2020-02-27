Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD), SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD), SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) with bullish sentiments.

Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills maintained a Buy rating on Tactile Systems Technology today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 66.4% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tactile Systems Technology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.00.

SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on SeaSpine Holdings, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 48.4% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Globus Medical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SeaSpine Holdings with a $20.50 average price target, implying a 30.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Oppenheimer analyst Esther Rajavelu maintained a Buy rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.02, close to its 52-week low of $53.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.8% and a 39.7% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.00.

