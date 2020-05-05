Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD), Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and SI-Bone (SIBN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD), Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and SI-Bone (SIBN).

Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills maintained a Buy rating on Tactile Systems Technology yesterday and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 66.6% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tactile Systems Technology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.67, implying a 41.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Global Blood Therapeutics, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 43.2% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Hutchison China MediTech, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.27, representing a 40.8% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

SI-Bone (SIBN)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on SI-Bone, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 47.3% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

SI-Bone has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.