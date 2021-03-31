Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) and Venus Concept (VERO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) and Venus Concept (VERO) with bullish sentiments.

Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Tactile Systems Technology, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 65.1% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tactile Systems Technology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.25, implying a 31.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Venus Concept (VERO)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Venus Concept, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.21, close to its 52-week low of $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 50.4% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied DNA Sciences, Milestone Scientific, and Ra Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Venus Concept with a $5.67 average price target, which is a 144.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $4.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.