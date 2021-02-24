Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) and Atricure (ATRC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) and Atricure (ATRC) with bullish sentiments.

Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Tactile Systems Technology, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 57.1% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Irhythm Technologies, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tactile Systems Technology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.67, a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Atricure (ATRC)

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on Atricure today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $62.24, close to its 52-week high of $67.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 71.8% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atricure with a $65.50 average price target, which is a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.