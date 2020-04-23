Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) and Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) and Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) with bullish sentiments.

Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Tactile Systems Technology, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 52.4% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Integra Lifesciences.

Tactile Systems Technology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.00.

Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Aileron Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 43.8% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aileron Therapeutics with a $4.33 average price target, implying a 717.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, JonesTrading also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

