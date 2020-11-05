Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: T2 Biosystems (TTOO) and Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on T2 Biosystems (TTOO) and Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) with bullish sentiments.

T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading maintained a Buy rating on T2 Biosystems, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.8% and a 54.2% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

T2 Biosystems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.13, implying a 107.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

In a report released today, Bob Hopkins from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Axonics Modulation Technologies, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.50, close to its 52-week high of $52.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Hopkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 68.9% success rate. Hopkins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Axonics Modulation Technologies with a $60.11 average price target, representing a 16.7% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

