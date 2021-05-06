Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS), OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) and Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS), OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) and Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC) with bullish sentiments.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

In a report released today, Matthew Cross from Alliance Global Partners maintained a Buy rating on Syros Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.48, close to its 52-week low of $5.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 39.7% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aldeyra Therapeutics, Aptose Biosciences, and MEI Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Syros Pharmaceuticals with a $14.00 average price target.

OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on OrthoPediatrics, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.6% and a 64.2% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Organogenesis Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OrthoPediatrics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $62.00.

Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

In a report released today, Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Diamedica Therapeutics, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 31.6% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Diamedica Therapeutics with a $24.80 average price target.

