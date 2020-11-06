Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS), Cutera (CUTR) and Amarin (AMRN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS), Cutera (CUTR) and Amarin (AMRN).

Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

Alliance Global Partners analyst Matthew Cross maintained a Buy rating on Syros Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 36.6% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Aptose Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Syros Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.20, implying an 83.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Cutera (CUTR)

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti maintained a Hold rating on Cutera yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 43.6% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Cutera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00.

Amarin (AMRN)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Hold rating on Amarin today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.51, close to its 52-week low of $3.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 37.9% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amarin with a $10.64 average price target, implying an 119.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

