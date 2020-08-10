Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Synlogic (SYBX), DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) and Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Synlogic (SYBX), DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) and Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB).

Synlogic (SYBX)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Synlogic, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.7% and a 56.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synlogic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Hold rating on DENTSPLY SIRONA today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 47.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00, implying an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Barrington also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Y-Mabs Therapeutics today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 61.1% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.