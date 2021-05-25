Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Syneos Health (SYNH), Albireo Pharma (ALBO) and Cullinan Management (CGEM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Syneos Health (SYNH), Albireo Pharma (ALBO) and Cullinan Management (CGEM) with bullish sentiments.

Syneos Health (SYNH)

Robert W. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell reiterated a Buy rating on Syneos Health yesterday and set a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.71, close to its 52-week high of $89.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 63.2% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Quest Diagnostics, and Cardinal Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Syneos Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $95.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma on May 21 and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 49.7% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Albireo Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.57, implying an 117.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Cullinan Management (CGEM)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Cullinan Management, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.51, close to its 52-week low of $26.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 59.9% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cullinan Management is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.75, a 75.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.