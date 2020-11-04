Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) and Pacific Biosciences (PACB)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) and Pacific Biosciences (PACB) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lebovitz maintained a Hold rating on Syndax Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.30, close to its 52-week high of $21.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebovitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 59.7% success rate. Lebovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Akebia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.50.

Pacific Biosciences (PACB)

Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant maintained a Hold rating on Pacific Biosciences today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Savant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 88.9% success rate. Savant covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Guardant Health, NanoString Tech, and Thermo Fisher.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pacific Biosciences with a $14.00 average price target, an 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $12.00 price target.

