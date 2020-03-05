Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) and Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) and Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) with bullish sentiments.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

In a report released today, Chris Shibutani from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Syndax Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.28, close to its 52-week high of $11.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 41.8% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Five Prime Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, and United Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00, representing a 36.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Assembly Biosciences today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 61.0% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Assembly Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Hold.

