Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: SurModics (SRDX) and Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on SurModics (SRDX) and Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH).

SurModics (SRDX)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on SurModics, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 58.9% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SurModics with a $62.00 average price target, representing a 66.7% upside. In a report released today, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Prestige Brand Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 63.4% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prestige Brand Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $45.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.