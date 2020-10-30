Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Stryker (SYK), Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) and Abiomed (ABMD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Stryker (SYK), Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) and Abiomed (ABMD).

Stryker (SYK)

In a report released today, Jason Wittes from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Stryker, with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $205.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 57.1% success rate. Wittes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Alphatec Holdings, and Globus Medical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stryker with a $229.20 average price target, which is an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 42.8% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pacira Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $67.30, which is a 32.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Abiomed (ABMD)

In a report released yesterday, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Abiomed. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $254.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 67.9% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Abiomed with a $315.40 average price target, a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

