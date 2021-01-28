Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Stryker (SYK), BioNTech SE (BNTX) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Stryker (SYK), BioNTech SE (BNTX) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW) with bullish sentiments.

Stryker (SYK)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Stryker yesterday and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $230.75, close to its 52-week high of $247.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 58.0% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and REPRO-MED Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stryker with a $254.45 average price target, which is an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $252.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Berenberg Bank analyst Zhiqiang Shu maintained a Buy rating on BioNTech SE today and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $105.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 57.9% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Arcus Biosciences, and Alnylam Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioNTech SE with a $119.60 average price target.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences yesterday and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $84.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 54.4% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Edwards Lifesciences with a $97.42 average price target, a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $97.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.