Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Stryker (SYK), Biogen (BIIB) and Surface Oncology (SURF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Stryker (SYK), Biogen (BIIB) and Surface Oncology (SURF).

Stryker (SYK)

In a report issued on January 28, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Stryker, with a price target of $236.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $210.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 65.7% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stryker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $234.60, representing an 8.4% upside. In a report issued on January 28, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $255.00 price target.

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Biogen, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $282.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -9.2% and a 41.1% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biogen with a $304.80 average price target, implying an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Surface Oncology (SURF)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Surface Oncology today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 39.3% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Mirati Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Surface Oncology with a $12.00 average price target, a 352.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

