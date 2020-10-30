Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Stryker (SYK) and Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Stryker (SYK) and Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) with bullish sentiments.

Stryker (SYK)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James upgraded Stryker to Buy, with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $202.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 56.8% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stryker with a $229.25 average price target, implying a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $234.00 price target.

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 63.3% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Allogene Therapeutics, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and Voyager Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ocular Therapeutix with a $14.50 average price target.

