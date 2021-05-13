Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN), Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and MedMen Enterprises (OtherMMNFF)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN), Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF).

Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Strata Skin Sciences, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 53.4% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Strata Skin Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00, which is a 168.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.53, close to its 52-week low of $6.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.7% and a 41.7% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Sol-Gel Technologies.

Flexion Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.11, implying a 175.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $35.00 price target.

MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Sell rating on MedMen Enterprises yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 55.4% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Acreage Holdings Inc Class D, Harvest Health & Recreation, and Vireo Health International.

The the analyst consensus on MedMen Enterprises is currently a Moderate Sell rating.

