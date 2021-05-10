Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Stoke Therapeutics (STOK), Shattuck Labs (STTK) and Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Stoke Therapeutics (STOK), Shattuck Labs (STTK) and Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC) with bullish sentiments.

Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer assigned a Buy rating to Stoke Therapeutics today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -12.6% and a 21.6% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stoke Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.20, an 88.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Shattuck Labs (STTK)

Needham analyst Chad Messer maintained a Buy rating on Shattuck Labs today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 42.7% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Shattuck Labs with a $48.00 average price target.

Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Logicbio Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 49.0% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Logicbio Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00, which is a 252.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.