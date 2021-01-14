Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

Ryan Adist- January 14, 2021, 5:25 AM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA).

Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer assigned a Buy rating to Stoke Therapeutics today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.20, close to its 52-week high of $64.54.

Stringer has an average return of 41.9% when recommending Stoke Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is ranked #2771 out of 7227 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stoke Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Enanta Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 48.8% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enanta Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $64.20, implying a 31.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

