Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Stemline Therapeutics (STML), Kura Oncology (KURA) and Epizyme (EPZM)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Stemline Therapeutics (STML), Kura Oncology (KURA) and Epizyme (EPZM).

Stemline Therapeutics (STML)

Stemline Therapeutics received a Hold rating and a $12.50 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 50.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Stemline Therapeutics with a $11.75 average price target.

Kura Oncology (KURA)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Kura Oncology, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 42.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kura Oncology with a $24.75 average price target, which is an 80.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Epizyme (EPZM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Epizyme today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 45.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Epizyme is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.60.

