Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Staar Surgical Company (STAA), Planet 13 Holdings (OtherPLNHF) and PolarityTE (PTE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Staar Surgical Company (STAA), Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHF) and PolarityTE (PTE) with bullish sentiments.

Staar Surgical Company (STAA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills maintained a Buy rating on Staar Surgical Company yesterday and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 65.7% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Staar Surgical Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.00, implying a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley reiterated a Buy rating on Planet 13 Holdings today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 62.3% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Adesto Technologies.

Planet 13 Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.63.

PolarityTE (PTE)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on PolarityTE, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.04, close to its 52-week low of $0.79.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 40.2% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PolarityTE with a $8.25 average price target, which is a 708.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.