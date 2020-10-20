Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Staar Surgical Company (STAA) and Abbott Labs (ABT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Staar Surgical Company (STAA) and Abbott Labs (ABT) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Staar Surgical Company (STAA)

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG upgraded Staar Surgical Company to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $69.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 57.5% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Staar Surgical Company with a $65.00 average price target.

Abbott Labs (ABT)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Abbott Labs. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $108.97, close to its 52-week high of $114.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 57.4% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abbott Labs is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $119.82.

