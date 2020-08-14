Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX), Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) and Premier (PINC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX), Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) and Premier (PINC).

Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX)

Barclays analyst Peter Lawson maintained a Buy rating on Springworks Therapeutics on August 12 and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Lawson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 47.0% success rate. Lawson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Springworks Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.00, a 31.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

In a report issued on August 12, Balaji Prasad from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Amneal Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 53.2% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $4.17, implying a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Premier (PINC)

In a report issued on August 12, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Premier, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 53.6% success rate. Valiquette covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenet Healthcare, Universal Health, and HCA Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Premier with a $35.33 average price target.

