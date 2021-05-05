Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) and Mediwound (MDWD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) and Mediwound (MDWD) with bullish sentiments.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 51.5% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Mediwound (MDWD)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on Mediwound today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 63.9% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Organogenesis Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mediwound with a $7.75 average price target.

