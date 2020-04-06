Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) and AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) and AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) with bullish sentiments.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Sorrento Therapeutics, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -12.7% and a 23.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sorrento Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.50.

AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on AzurRx BioPharma today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.55, close to its 52-week low of $0.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 34.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AzurRx BioPharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.50.

