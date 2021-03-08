Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL), Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) and TransMedics Group (TMDX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL), Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) and TransMedics Group (TMDX) with bullish sentiments.

Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Sol-Gel Technologies today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 55.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Sol-Gel Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, which is a 145.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Verrica Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 53.1% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals with a $23.25 average price target, which is a 72.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

TransMedics Group (TMDX)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia assigned a Buy rating to TransMedics Group today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 55.2% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

TransMedics Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.00, a 31.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

