Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL), ESSA Pharma (EPIX) and ProQR (PRQR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL), ESSA Pharma (EPIX) and ProQR (PRQR) with bullish sentiments.

Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Sol-Gel Technologies today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.36, close to its 52-week low of $5.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.7% and a 56.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sol-Gel Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on ESSA Pharma, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.83, close to its 52-week high of $7.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 54.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

ESSA Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.33, implying a 37.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

ProQR (PRQR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on ProQR today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.28, close to its 52-week low of $4.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 44.7% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ProQR with a $22.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.