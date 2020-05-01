Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: SLANG Worldwide (OtherSLGWF), Stryker (SYK) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF), Stryker (SYK) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) with bullish sentiments.

SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson maintained a Buy rating on SLANG Worldwide yesterday and set a price target of C$0.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.13, close to its 52-week low of $0.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #510 out of 6540 analysts.

SLANG Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.73, representing a 644.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Clarus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $0.75 price target.

Stryker (SYK)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Stryker yesterday and set a price target of $204.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $186.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 47.5% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stryker with a $197.73 average price target, representing a 3.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $213.00 price target.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

In a report released yesterday, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 49.2% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Homology Medicines, Stoke Therapeutics, and Ascendis Pharma.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.36, a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

