Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Sierra Oncology (SRRA) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sierra Oncology (SRRA) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) with bullish sentiments.

Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

In a report released yesterday, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sierra Oncology, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 68.3% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and BELLUS Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sierra Oncology with a $29.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to SELLAS Life Sciences Group yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 53.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SELLAS Life Sciences Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.