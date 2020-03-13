Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Sientra (SIEN), Nabriva (NBRV) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Sientra (SIEN), Nabriva (NBRV) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) with bullish sentiments.

Sientra (SIEN)

In a report released today, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Sientra, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.87, close to its 52-week low of $1.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 41.9% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ellex Medical Lasers, and Ra Medical Systems.

Sientra has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50, representing a 418.7% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Nabriva (NBRV)

Needham analyst Alan Carr reiterated a Buy rating on Nabriva today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.02, close to its 52-week low of $1.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.6% and a 33.6% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nabriva is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00, a 488.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.39, close to its 52-week low of $3.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 33.4% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Galmed Pharmaceuticals with a $26.00 average price target.

