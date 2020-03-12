Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Sientra (SIEN) and Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sientra (SIEN) and Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) with bullish sentiments.

Sientra (SIEN)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Sientra, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.44, close to its 52-week low of $2.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 45.1% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sientra is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.50.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

In a report released today, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Neoleukin Therapeutics and a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 42.2% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Neoleukin Therapeutics with a $20.00 average price target.

