Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Sientra (SIEN) and BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sientra (SIEN) and BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) with bullish sentiments.

Sientra (SIEN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Sientra today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 48.7% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sientra with a $7.00 average price target.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 60.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

BridgeBio Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.17, representing a 38.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

