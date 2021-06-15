Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Siemens Healthineers AG (OtherSEMHF), AbbVie (ABBV) and Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF), AbbVie (ABBV) and Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) with bullish sentiments.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

J.P. Morgan analyst David Adlington maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Healthineers AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR54.40. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Adlington is ranked #6707 out of 7551 analysts.

Siemens Healthineers AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.82, representing a 23.5% upside. In a report issued on June 10, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR55.00 price target.

AbbVie (ABBV)

Evercore ISI analyst Joshua Schimmer maintained a Buy rating on AbbVie yesterday and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.40, close to its 52-week high of $118.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 54.9% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Talaris Therapeutics, Inc., and 4D Molecular Therapeutics.

AbbVie has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.82.

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Protagonist Therapeutics on June 11 and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.11, close to its 52-week high of $41.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 49.1% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Protagonist Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.67, a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, JMP Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

