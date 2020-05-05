Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: SI-Bone (SIBN) and Glaukos (GKOS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on SI-Bone (SIBN) and Glaukos (GKOS).

SI-Bone (SIBN)

In a report released today, David Lewis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on SI-Bone, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 60.7% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

SI-Bone has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00, which is a 46.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Glaukos (GKOS)

In a report released today, Robbie Marcus from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Glaukos, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcus is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 62.1% success rate. Marcus covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SmileDirectClub, Medtronic, and Conmed.

Glaukos has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $44.80.

