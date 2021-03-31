Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Shockwave Medical (SWAV), Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) and Sesen Bio (SESN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Shockwave Medical (SWAV), Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) and Sesen Bio (SESN) with bullish sentiments.

Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a Buy rating on Shockwave Medical yesterday and set a price target of $149.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $122.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 51.6% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Shockwave Medical with a $136.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Stoke Therapeutics, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.1% and a 27.6% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stoke Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $70.40, a 91.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

Sesen Bio (SESN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Sesen Bio yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 47.9% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sesen Bio with a $7.00 average price target, implying a 170.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SESN: