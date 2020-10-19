Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Shockwave Medical (SWAV) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Shockwave Medical (SWAV) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Hold rating on Shockwave Medical today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.09, close to its 52-week high of $79.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 70.6% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Shockwave Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.75, which is a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $249.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $220.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 61.6% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $303.79, representing a 38.7% upside. In a report issued on October 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $276.00 price target.

