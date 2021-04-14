Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Shattuck Labs (STTK) and Adicet Bio (ACET)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Shattuck Labs (STTK) and Adicet Bio (ACET) with bullish sentiments.

Shattuck Labs (STTK)

Shattuck Labs received a Buy rating and a $47.00 price target from Berenberg Bank analyst Zhiqiang Shu today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 37.5% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Repare Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Shattuck Labs with a $57.00 average price target.

Adicet Bio (ACET)

Adicet Bio received a Buy rating and a $28.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 45.2% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adicet Bio with a $25.00 average price target, representing a 94.4% upside. In a report issued on April 8, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

