Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Seres Therapeutics (MCRB), Verastem (VSTM) and Ocugen (OCGN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB), Verastem (VSTM) and Ocugen (OCGN) with bullish sentiments.

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Seres Therapeutics today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 35.8% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Achieve Life Sciences, Miragen Therapeutics, and Can-Fite BioPharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Seres Therapeutics with a $8.67 average price target, an 86.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Verastem (VSTM)

In a report released today, Sean Lee CFA from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Verastem, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.92.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 75.0% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ThermoGenesis Holdings, Gritstone Oncology, and Alphatec Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verastem is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.38.

Ocugen (OCGN)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Ocugen, with a price target of $1.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.32, close to its 52-week low of $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 36.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ocugen with a $1.63 average price target.

