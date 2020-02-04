Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) and TransMedics Group (TMDX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) and TransMedics Group (TMDX) with bullish sentiments.

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Seres Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 43.8% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Palatin Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Seres Therapeutics with a $9.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TransMedics Group (TMDX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills maintained a Buy rating on TransMedics Group yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.76, close to its 52-week low of $15.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 70.3% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TransMedics Group with a $24.33 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.