Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Sensus Healthcare (SRTS), Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS), Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) with bullish sentiments.

Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

In a report released today, James Terwilliger from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Sensus Healthcare, with a price target of $4.65. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is ranked #1374 out of 6876 analysts.

Sensus Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.66, implying a 50.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Ziopharm Oncology, with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 36.2% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ziopharm Oncology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.60.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on Opiant Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.14, close to its 52-week low of $8.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.8% and a 33.6% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Opiant Pharmaceuticals with a $42.00 average price target.

