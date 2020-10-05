Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Selecta Biosciences (SELB), VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) and CareDx (CDNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Selecta Biosciences (SELB), VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) and CareDx (CDNA) with bullish sentiments.

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 40.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Selecta Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.40, which is a 248.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on VYNE Therapeutics, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 42.0% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VYNE Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.88, representing a 408.4% upside. In a report issued on September 24, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

CareDx (CDNA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on CareDx today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.78, close to its 52-week high of $43.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 35.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CareDx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.50, a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

